Ethiopia: Fall of Tigray Capital - Ethiopia On the Brink of Meltdown Without Genuine Negotiations

analysis

Unless there is a political solution soon, Ethiopia is on the brink of descending into an ethnic meltdown similar to the disintegration of Yugoslavia, one that will redraw the map of the Horn of Africa and cause reverberations throughout the continent.

The humbling of the Ethiopian and Eritrean armies by the Tigray Defence Forces (TDF) has precipitated the crumbling of the Ethiopian state.

The civilian leader of Tigray's government, Debretsion Gebremichael, said after the recapture of the Tigrayan capital, Mekelle, last week that Tigray's future as a part of Ethiopia was in doubt.

"The trust has been broken completely," Gebremichael said. "If they don't want us, why should we stay?" The future, he said, would depend on "the politics at the centre".

Partly inspired by developments in Tigray, two separatist groups, the Oromo Liberation Front and the Oromo Federalist Congress, from the country's largest ethnic group, the Oromo, announced the establishment of a transitional government in Oromia. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is an Oromo but not trusted by the Oromo separatists.

Ahmed called for a unilateral ceasefire with Tigray, but only after his forces were defeated on the battlefield. Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen...