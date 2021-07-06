Ethiopia: PM Abiy Calls On Other Countries to Understand GERD's Real Intention

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on various countries across the world to recognize the real intention of the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The Prime Minister made the remark today during his response to questions raised by members of the House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) on various current affair issues of the country including the draft budget of 2021/22.

During the occasion, he called on countries to realize that Ethiopia has no intention of harming others other than meeting its energy needs.

Though so many things are being said and heard about the GERD, Abiy said that the only thing that Ethiopia wants is to address the country's demand for electricity without posing threat on the downstream countries.

"Here, Ethiopia's interest is just to address the country's demand for electricity, to reduce the concerns of Sudan and Egypt as well as bring a lasting peace and prosperity for our region," the Prime Minister pointed out.

By planting billions of seedlings in Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt can get more water than they already do, the Premier stated.

"Our green legacy initiative will help to increase the amount of rain and water as well reduce water loss that could ensure the water security for us and others in the region," he revealed.

"We only want peace and prosperity. We are willing to pioneer new paths and work together," he added.

In this regard, Abiy said that countries in the world have to recognize the fact that Ethiopia has no intention to harm others, instead aspires for a shared development with cooperation.

He further urged the countries to make efforts to bring a lasting solution to the issue in order to embark on a new path of development without wasting time.