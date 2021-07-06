Ethiopia: Abiy Lost Grip of Ethiopia

opinion

Desmond Tutu said, "If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor." As Ethiopians recently voted in national and regional parliamentary elections, a feeling of worthlessness, hopelessness and rejection enveloped the northern Tigray region.

Since last November when civil war broke out between the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopia National Defence Force, the region has been characterised by human rights abuses, conflict and famine. According to the UN, 353,000 people face famine while Unicef says 33,000 children are severely malnourished.

The seven-month violent conflict is blamed for the severe acute malnutrition. Crucially, inaccessibility of parts of Tigray has exacerbated the internally displaced peoples' lack of basics, such as food, clothing and housing, and they are vulnerable to diseases. Some 1.7 million people have been displaced and continue to flood neighbouring Sudan as refugees. And in addition to the postponement of the elections in Tigray, the residents have been disenfranchised and subjected to abominable cruelty.

Hardline stance

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for making peace with Eritrea, releasing thousands of political prisoners, lifting the state of emergency, legalising outlawed opposition group, tackling corruption and promoting women in politics. Ironically, he has failed the litmus test: Holding Ethiopia together.

Worse, the involvement of Eritrean troops in Tigray, the Amhara-Tigrayan ethnic pogrom and armed rebellions have torpedoed the peace process of the vast densely populated nation of 110 million.

For peace and political stability to prevail, Abiy should soften his hardline stance, political intolerance, belligerence and condescending and dictatorial attitude. Mahatma Gandhi said: "I do not want the kind of peace we find in the graves. I want the kind of peace that resides in a human heart."

Mr Muthama is a business lecturer at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, consultant and author.