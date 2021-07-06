Angola: Swimmers to Represent Angola in Olympic Games Selected

Luanda — The Angolan swimmers Salvador Gordo and Catarina Sousa have been called up to represent the country in the Tokyo Olympic Games to be held from July 24 to August 9, the head of the Angola Swimming Federation, Joaquim dos Santos, told ANGOP on Sunday.

Salvador Gordo (with a scholarship in Russia) has accumulated 720 points, while Catarina Sousa (with a scholarship in England) has 657 points, which marked the selection criterion.

The judo fighter Diassonema Neide has been confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The 2019 African champion is due to fulfill a pre-competitive training in Portugal ahead of the competition.

Angola women's handball and sailing teams will represent the country in the Olympic Games, while the men's basketball team failed to qualify.

This is the 10th time Angola participate in the Olympic Games.