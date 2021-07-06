Malawi: Ministry of Education Investigates Kalibu Academy Over Abuse of Female Students

The Ministry of Education has instituted investigations into alleged attempted rape of a female student by a teacher at Kalibu Academy in Blantyre.

Kalibu Academy is one of the country's prestigious international schools in Malawi.

However, latest reports trending on the social media allege that male teachers are sexually abusing the children at the school.

Principal Secretary (PS) at the Ministry of Education, Chikondano Mussa, in her statement issued on Sunday, the said the ministry has noted with concern the reports on social media about abuse of children at Kalibu Academy and in particular a case of a male teacher who is alleged to have attempted to rape a female student at the school.

"The Ministry would like to inform the general public that it has launched an investigation into the issue and is working with relevant authorities to get to the bottom of the matter. The Ministry would like to encourage all who may have information on this issue or any similar incidences at the school to contact the Ministry in confidence on 0888 308 523," said Mussa in the statement.

Recently, a court in Mzimba sentenced a secondary school teacher for raping a student while in Dedza, a youthful teacher committed suicide to escape arrest after he had impregnated an underage learner.