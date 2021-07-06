Malawi: Ministry of Education Investigates Kalibu Academy Over Abuse of Female Students

5 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The Ministry of Education has instituted investigations into alleged attempted rape of a female student by a teacher at Kalibu Academy in Blantyre.

Kalibu Academy is one of the country's prestigious international schools in Malawi.

However, latest reports trending on the social media allege that male teachers are sexually abusing the children at the school.

Principal Secretary (PS) at the Ministry of Education, Chikondano Mussa, in her statement issued on Sunday, the said the ministry has noted with concern the reports on social media about abuse of children at Kalibu Academy and in particular a case of a male teacher who is alleged to have attempted to rape a female student at the school.

"The Ministry would like to inform the general public that it has launched an investigation into the issue and is working with relevant authorities to get to the bottom of the matter. The Ministry would like to encourage all who may have information on this issue or any similar incidences at the school to contact the Ministry in confidence on 0888 308 523," said Mussa in the statement.

Recently, a court in Mzimba sentenced a secondary school teacher for raping a student while in Dedza, a youthful teacher committed suicide to escape arrest after he had impregnated an underage learner.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X