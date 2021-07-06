Malawi: Social Commentator Chingaipe Cautions Tonse Govt Against Being Hostile to Constructive Criticism

5 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Chancellor College (CHANCO)-based social and political commentator Dr. Henry Chingaipe has advised the Tonse Alliance government to stop being arrogant and inimical to constructive criticism from the opposition.

Chingaipe has also challenged the incumbent administration to start implementing what it promised prior to the court-ordered Fresh Presidential Election on June 23, 2020.

Writing on his Facebook page in reaction to criticisms poured on former President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika over his remarks against the Tonse leadership and government, the social commentator said it would be misplaced for the current administration to suggest that was worse and therefore not justified to do scathing remarks on Tonse Government.

While acknowledging that everyone has the right to hold an opinion, Chingaipe challenged the Tonse Government to wake up and do the right things.

"Their sloth, cold feet and half-hearted approaches cannot be rationalized by pointing to the fact that DPP was worse. DPP is not and has never been the standard of good governance and development delivery," argued Chingaipe.

Government spokesperson and Minister of Information Gospel Kazako said the government respects what Mutharika said at the presser as he is entitled to hold and express an opinion on matters of national importance.

But Kazako urged the former President to exercise patience, arguing one year was not enough to clear the rubble and reconstruct the nation, which DPP brought to a halt due to bad policies.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X