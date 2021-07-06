Malawi: Social Commentator Chingaipe Cautions Tonse Govt Against Being Hostile to Constructive Criticism

Chancellor College (CHANCO)-based social and political commentator Dr. Henry Chingaipe has advised the Tonse Alliance government to stop being arrogant and inimical to constructive criticism from the opposition.

Chingaipe has also challenged the incumbent administration to start implementing what it promised prior to the court-ordered Fresh Presidential Election on June 23, 2020.

Writing on his Facebook page in reaction to criticisms poured on former President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika over his remarks against the Tonse leadership and government, the social commentator said it would be misplaced for the current administration to suggest that was worse and therefore not justified to do scathing remarks on Tonse Government.

While acknowledging that everyone has the right to hold an opinion, Chingaipe challenged the Tonse Government to wake up and do the right things.

"Their sloth, cold feet and half-hearted approaches cannot be rationalized by pointing to the fact that DPP was worse. DPP is not and has never been the standard of good governance and development delivery," argued Chingaipe.

Government spokesperson and Minister of Information Gospel Kazako said the government respects what Mutharika said at the presser as he is entitled to hold and express an opinion on matters of national importance.

But Kazako urged the former President to exercise patience, arguing one year was not enough to clear the rubble and reconstruct the nation, which DPP brought to a halt due to bad policies.