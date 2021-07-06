Nigeria: 'Nigeria Losing 200,000 Barrels of Oil Daily to Vandalism'

6 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said an average of 200,000 barrels were lost per day due to pipeline damage.

Mohammed who disclosed this at a Town Hall Meeting on Protecting Oil and Gas Infrastructure in Abuja on Monday, also said N60 billion is spent annually to repair and maintain vandalised oil and gas points.

The Ministers of Environment, Mohammad Abubakar, Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio as well as Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipreye Sylva represented by the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mela Kyari were panelists at the event.

Statistics revealed that between January 2019 and September 2020, 1,161 pipeline points across the country were vandalised.

"Apart from the impact on the nation's earnings, consider also the environmental problems caused by the incessant vandalism, in terms of freshwater pollution, air pollution, soil pollution etc., you will appreciate the enormity of the problem," the minister said.

He said with oil providing 80 per cent of Nigeria's budgetary revenues and 95 per cent of foreign exchange earnings, the impact of the incessant destruction of oil pipelines on the economy humongous. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X