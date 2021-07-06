Tanzania: IFC Names Mworia Among 22 Leading Tanzanian Women in Financial Sector

4 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — TheInternational Finance Corporation (IFC) has named Vodacom Tanzania's Corporate Affairs Director, Rosalynn Mworia as one of the 22 leading Tanzanian women in the financial sector.

According to IFCs report on 'Power of Equality' that was released recently, Ms Mworia was named among women who perform their duties effectively in the financial sector given her performance while at the telco's M-Pesa unit.

The report also explained that power of equality in Africa can boost the economy up to 10% by 2025 where women will be in the positions of managers, board members or business people.

M-Pesa customers are estimated to have reached 14 million since its inception.

Commenting on the IFC's gender equality report, Ms Mworia said she had received it well given that women have the ability to perform and change the society.

She noted that gender policies are important to enable women to work effectively to improve opportunities at workplaces.

"The current generation is for women so there must be roles in improving the prospects for women's work", she said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X