Mozambique: Gorongosa Court Jails Illegal Miners

5 July 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Gorongosa district court, in the central Mozambican province of Sofala, struck a blow in defence of the country's biodiversity last week, when it sentenced 42 illegal miners, who had been extracting minerals from the buffer zone of the Gorongosa National Park (PNG), to prison terms of between eight and 14 months.

According to a PNG press release, on the morning of 24 June a joint force of PNG rangers and police from the Sofala Provincial Police Command caught the illegal miners red-handed extracting minerals in Nhandzeia, in the National Park's buffer zone.

These were the same miners who, earlier in the year received a warning from the district judge, and from the local branch of the Public Prosecutor's Office. They promised to leave the area, but instead they stepped up their illegal activity, and even acquired new machinery.

The police and the rangers found in the miners' possession electrical generators, pumps, rock crushers, grinders, and pickaxes, among other equipment. They also possessed highly toxic chemicals, damaging to the environment, that are used in artisanal mining.

These chemicals poison the rivers that flow into the National Park and pose a serious threat to wild life. "The damage caused by illegal mining is notorious inside the park", said the PNG release.

The Park, it added, "has fought against all illicit activities which endanger the restoration and preservation of the environment and biological diversity, which occur inside or directly affect protected and conservation areas".

The trial of the 42 miners took place in Gorongosa town last Tuesday. In addition to the prison terms the miners were sentenced to fines varying between 3,000 and 6,000 meticais (between 48 and 96 US dollars, at current exchange rates).

All the material used by the miners has been confiscated, and reverts to the state.

