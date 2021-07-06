Mozambique: Military Junta 'On the Defensive', Says Minister

Maputo — Mozambican Interior Minister Amade Miquidade claimed on Saturday that the gunmen who call themselves the "Renamo Military Junta" are now "confined" and "on the defensive".

Speaking to reporters in the central city of Beira, Miquidade said that many members of the Junta have surrendered in order to join the current demobilisation of the Renamo militia. Nonetheless, he promised that the defence and security forces remain on the alert to block any attempted actions by the Junta.

"Recently I have travelled along the main north-south highway (EN1) in Sofala province, and visited the zones that were attacked in the past several times by the Military Junta", said the Minister. "I had the opportunity to speak with special units that are stationed there, and I was pleased to note that life has returned to normal".

He regarded the free movement of people and goods in the region as proof that the actions of the defence forces "have restricted the movements of members of the Junta, so that today they are on the defensive".

The Military Junta arose in 2019 from a split within the main opposition party, Renamo. A group headed by Mariano Nhongo, who promoted himself to the rank of general, rejected the peace agreement signed by President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade in August 2019. Nhongo accused Momade of "betrayal", claimed that he was the true leader of Renamo, and demanded fresh negotiations with the government.

The Junta launched sporadic attacks in Sofala and the neighbouring province of Manica in late 2019 and throughout 2020, particularly against vehicles using the main roads. About 30 people died in these attacks.

But Nhongo has been faced with a wave of desertions, as his followers, including some of his senior lieutenants, abandon the Junta, and take advantage of the government's offer of demobilisation and reintegration into Mozambican society. The Junta's war seems to be stuttering to a close, for there have been no attacks attributed to the Junta since January.

"We're having good results", declared Miquidade. "We want to bring all Mozambicans to live together without guns in our hands".

He appealed once again to Nhongo to surrender and join the demobilisation.