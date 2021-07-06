Mauritius: UAE Donates 5 000 Doses of Sinopharm Vaccines to Mauritius

5 July 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has donated, today, in Port Louis, 5 000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to Mauritius. The vaccines arrived on Saturday 22 May 2021 on a UAE flight at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport and will be used in the national vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consignment of vaccines was handed over to the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, by the Roving Ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr Showkutally Soodhun.

In a statement, the Health Minister highlighted that this donation of vaccines will assist Mauritius in its efforts to fight the COVID-19 and will contribute towards an early revival of crucial sectors of the Mauritian economy.

He expressed gratitude to the UAE's Prime Minister and its representatives for their support to Mauritius in these trying times and added that this consignment bears testimony to the strong friendly relationship between the two countries.

Moreover, Dr Jagutpal underscored that the objective of the Government is to inoculate at least 60% of the population so as to achieve 'herd immunity' and in that context, much efforts are being deployed to bring vaccines in the country so that a maximum number of people are vaccinated. In this respect, he acknowledged the personal dedication of the Roving Ambassador in ensuring that the special relationship of both countries is elevated at all times and for helping in the procurement of these vaccines.

For his part, Mr Soodhun extended his heartfelt gratitude to UAE's representatives for this gesture and for their continuous support to the development of Mauritius. This action, he reiterated, demonstrates the strong bond of kinship that exists between the two countries. Furthermore, he commended the effort of the UAE's rulers in helping the government of Mauritius in its efforts for making Mauritius a COVID-safe country in these dire times when many countries, including Dubai and Saudi Arabia, need vaccines.

Mr Soodhun also urged the population to strictly adhere to safety and sanitary protocols put in place so as to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the country and appealed citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help in the recovery process of the economy.

