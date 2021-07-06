Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Seven Positive Cases Recorded On Day 0 in Quarantine

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has analysed 878 PCR tests as at 18 30 hours this afternoon.

The positive cases detected are as follows:

·Seven cases detected through Contact Tracing exercise. These patients were on Day 0 in quarantine.

Since 05 March 2021, 1 317 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and 1 011 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has 287 active cases to date and as at this afternoon, 52 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing comorbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.