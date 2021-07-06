Mauritius: High Commissioner of Pakistan Pays Farewell Call On Minister Ganoo

press release

The High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed paid a farewell call on the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, this morning, in Port Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed underlined that his posting to Mauritius has been his finest one.

'I have received from Mauritius the very best treatment and always the very best consideration, and will make sure that the Government of Pakistan is informed of that', he said.

The outgoing High Commissioner further stated that he conveyed to Minister Ganoo his appreciation and that of Pakistan for the consideration he received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, the Prime Minister's Office as well as from Mauritians.

The memories of Mauritius will be edged in my memory, he added.