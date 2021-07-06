Mauritius: High Commissioner of Pakistan Pays Farewell Call On Minister Ganoo

5 July 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed paid a farewell call on the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, this morning, in Port Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed underlined that his posting to Mauritius has been his finest one.

'I have received from Mauritius the very best treatment and always the very best consideration, and will make sure that the Government of Pakistan is informed of that', he said.

The outgoing High Commissioner further stated that he conveyed to Minister Ganoo his appreciation and that of Pakistan for the consideration he received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, the Prime Minister's Office as well as from Mauritians.

The memories of Mauritius will be edged in my memory, he added.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X