Nigeria: NIMR Screens 143,000 Pregnant Women for HIV, Enrolls 7,076 On ARV Treatment

6 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sola Ogundipe

No less than 143,000 pregnant women have been screened for HIV at the Nigerian Institute for Medical Research, NIMR, Lagos, even as 7,076 out of those screened are enrolled on Antiretroviral drug treatment.

The Deputy Director Research, NIMR, Prof Oliver Ezechi, who disclosed this recently, said the mother-to-child- transmission rate of HIV at the institution is less than 1.5 per cent.

"Over the years, we have screened 143,000 pregnant women. and enrolled 7,076 HIV positive pregnant women on the prevention of mother-to-child transmission, PMTCT, programme, out of this figure, 6,411 have returned for assessment.

"When we see the women pregnant, we enrol them and provide them with drugs, because we don't have in-patient facilities and then refer them to other hospitals for delivery and they are supposed to us return in six weeks. "Till date, out of all the pregnant women who received ARV drugs in NIMR who visit our facilities and returned, 33 out of the 641 babies that were returned to the HIV clinic were positive. What this means is that our mother-to-child- transmission rate is less than 1.5 per cent," he stated.

Explaining further, Ezechi said as a result of the intervention, more than 2,000 babies had been saved from being born HIV positive.

"The theory is that if we did not do anything to intervene, out of every 100 HIV positive pregnant women, about 25-30 per cent of their babies would have been born HIV positive. What this means is that we have saved more than 2,000 babies that would have been born positive."

He said 651 women did not return to the institute with their live babies for various reasons.

"You know that during pregnancy there would be some losses, and there were several of the women that were completely lost to follow up. Out of the number, 651 did not come back with a live baby."

Ezechi said there were another 74 women that were not counted in the total enrolled for the PMTCT programme. "These were among the pregnant women that did not attend the NIMR clinic and were delivered outside after which they brought their babies that turned out to be HIV positive.

We have to include these 74 women in order to calculate the real rate of mother-to-child transmission in this facility because we are supposed to be a catchment centre and provide services to everyone.

Once any woman has come here, whether we managed her or her baby or not, it is a missed opportunity. The ideal mother-to-child transmission rate is 0.51 per cent, that is if every woman that is pregnant comes here.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X