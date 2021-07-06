Namibia: Power Imports Increase As Ruacana Production Plummets

5 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia recorded an annual decline in May 2021 in the Electricity Sources Composite Index (ESCI), attributed to a reduction in own generation of electricity, resulting in electricity imports recording a massive increase.

According to Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) electricity sectoral report for May 2021 the ESCI, composed of domestic generation (production) and imported electricity recorded a yearly reduction of 15.8%. The ESCI did, however, recorded a marginal increase of 0.2% in May 2021 on a monthly basis, whereas in April 2021, it registered an increase of 8.5%. Meanwhile, own generation of electricity fell by 0.3% monthly and 59.5% yearly. The reduction over the year is due to the reduced generation from the Ruacana Power Station plummeted by 68.9%.

The report added that annually, electricity imports grew by 42.3%. The annual increase in imports came from Eskom and Zambia that increased Namibia's electricity imports.

"Local production of electricity stood at 95 027 MWh in May 2021 compared to 95 326 MWh produced in April 2021, while 251 119 MWh of electricity was imported during the same month of 2021," reads the report.

Furthermore, the ESCI for May 2021 increased by 4.3% on a monthly basis, compared to a decline of 1.9% recorded in April 2021. The index posted

a growth of 10.7% year on year. The annual

increase in the sale of electricity is owed to an increase in domestic consumption of electricity for the period under review.

Also, the domestic sales index increased by 4.5% month-on-month while registering an increased growth of 10.9% on an annual basis. The rise in domestic sales emanates from sales to redistributors and to mines.

Additionally, 8 915 MWh of electricity was imported in May 2021 compared to exports of 9 089 MWh recorded during the preceding month.

