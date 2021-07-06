Namibia: A Podcast to Address Mental Wellness

5 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Storyteller Hermien Elago recently launched a podcast, dubbed 'No More Fig Leaves' to guide people, especially those suffering in silence.

The podcast will cover an array of topics, including vulnerability, shame, emotional mastery, mental wellness and overcoming limiting beliefs.

"The content that I focus on helps us build our inner world - the most important part of the world that we should all be focusing on as we are facing a pandemic that is shaking us to our very core," she told VIBEZ!

She said for far too long, people have steered away from discussing topics that are shameful because of limitations; hence, she wants to help break down that shame by shining a light on those topics.

The fig leaf has been used figuratively to relay the covering up of an act that is embarrassing or distasteful, and it is also a metaphorical reference to the biblical book of Genesis, in which Adam and Eve used fig leaves to cover their nudity after eating the forbidden fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.

"Many feel alone, unseen and unheard while they are not. By sharing these stories, I am hoping to help others know that they are not alone. I am hoping to help break the shackles of shame so that we can live wholehearted lives.

Elago added that she uses her voice with the intention of making a difference, and spreading the message of resilience and overcoming situations.

"Some of the topics that I am passionate about is vulnerability, shame-resilience and bringing to light those things that we suffer with in silence."

"I use my voice for change and to make a difference, and with the world having transformed so much in a short span of time, I am taking my message of resilience and overcoming from the physical stage to the digital one."

For more than seven years, Elago has used the power of storytelling and the vehicle that is fitness to overcome limiting beliefs through her personal transformation in an honest, vulnerable, raw and sometimes humorous manner - and has inspired others to do the same so that they too can experience change and transform in all areas of their lives.

Her passion for speaking and seeing individuals achieve great things have collided, and she is on a mission to help people realise they are capable of so much more than they think they are.

