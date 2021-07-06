Nigeria: Abuja Hospital to Dispose 39 Unclaimed Corpses

6 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The management of Asokoro District Hospital has announced that it would dispose 39 unclaimed corpses which have been in its custody between 2019 and 2021 if their relatives failed to show up within seven days.

This is just as the patients in the wards around Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) are calling on the management of the institution to evacuate the corpses causing offensive odour in the institution's premises.

In a public notice sent to Daily Trust, most corpses were deposited by the officers of Nigerian Police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Among the corpses was that of a man identified as Offiong David Offiong, aged 70 years which was deposited on March 3, 2019.

Others include: Usman Ibrahim, Theresa Dominic, Nwokocha Chijioke, Kokole Matthew, Elendu Leonard, Okeke Prosper, Ezeala Oliver Eberechukwu, Ibrahim Mary, Ebutu Grace, Emeka Onovombonu, Abdullahi Ibrahim, Adamu Musa, Unknown Nda Adamu, Adamu Micheal, Okeke Williams, Suleiman and Mohammed Izuchukwu.

A patient at UATH, who simply identified herself as Josephine told Daily Trust that people can no longer wait at the car park close to the mortuary.

She said, "The odour here is becoming more offensive. It seems the corpses are no longer taken care of. The management should please as a matter of urgency do something to this before it boomerangs."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X