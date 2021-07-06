Nigeria: We Spend N60bn to Repair Pipelines Annually - Govt

6 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maureen Onochie

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the government spends N60bn annually to repair vandalized pipelines.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja at a town hall meeting on protecting oil and gas infrastructure, he said Nigeria lost an average of 200,000 barrels per day to pipelines' destruction.

He said statistics had shown that between January 2019 and September 2020, 1,161 pipeline points were vandalized across the nation.

Also speaking, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, said the destruction of pipelines in the Niger Delta had made a lot of oil investors leave the region to other countries for their oil business investments.

Akpabio said perpetrators should be punished and tried openly to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar, said Nigeria lost 43 per cent of its revenues to oil theft, calling for the prosecution of all pipeline vandals.

Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, said from January to May 2021, the NNPC pipeline segments had suffered 203 breaks with system 2B having 80 pipeline breaks and system 2E, 114 breaks.

He said all these had all led to a total cumulative loss of 39 million litres which amounted to N5.973bn.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X