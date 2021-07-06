Tunisia: Coronavirus - Four Deaths and 417 Additional Infections Reported in Medenine

Tunis/Tunisia — Four more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the last 48 hours in the governorate of Medenine where the death toll from the pandemic has reached 678, local director of preventive health Zayd Al-Anz said Monday.

In a statement to TAP, he added that the number of deaths from the virus among people under 60 years has increased significantly in recent weeks

The region also recorded 417 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally in the governorate to 17,838, since the spread of the virus.

According to the same source, the new COVID-19 cases were recorded, in particular, in the delegations of Zarzis (108 cases), North Medenine (67 cases), Ben Guerdane (55 cases), Houmt Souk (46 cases), Sidi Makhlouf (32 cases), South Medenine (25 cases), Midoun (24 cases), Beni Khedeche (12 cases) and Ajim (12 cases)