Africa: 'Egypt's Voice in Africa' Aims At Restoring Egypt's Pioneering Role in Africa

Minister of Emigration Nabila Makram said that "Egypt's Voice in Africa" initiative aims at restoring Egypt's pioneering role in the African continent via maintaining communication with the Egyptian community across the continent and achieving perfect use of the Egyptian soft power.

Her remarks came during talks with Egypt's General Bishop in Africa (Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, Zimbabwe) Father Joseph on means to boost coordination and cooperation within the framework of the initiative.

Makram said that she held three virtual meetings via Zoom with a number of the Egyptian community members in several African countries including Lesotho, Nigeria, Namibia, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Zimbabwe, said a statement of the Ministry of Emigration on Monday.

During the meeting, Makram listened to the proposals of the Egyptian expats on promoting tourism and aviation with Africa, boosting trade exchange and investments in addition to increasing exports especially of medicines, food products, crops and furniture and cooperation in the fields of education and electricity.

The minister asserted the importance of cooperating with the Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church to enhance Egypt's African bonds and overcome any hindrances facing the Egyptian expat community in the continent and meet their needs.

Meanwhile, Bishop Joseph welcomed cooperation with the ministry in promoting the initiative especially in light of Egypt's major diplomatic moves in Africa under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.