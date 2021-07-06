Africa: 'Egypt's Voice in Africa' Aims At Restoring Egypt's Pioneering Role in Africa

5 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Emigration Nabila Makram said that "Egypt's Voice in Africa" initiative aims at restoring Egypt's pioneering role in the African continent via maintaining communication with the Egyptian community across the continent and achieving perfect use of the Egyptian soft power.

Her remarks came during talks with Egypt's General Bishop in Africa (Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, Zimbabwe) Father Joseph on means to boost coordination and cooperation within the framework of the initiative.

Makram said that she held three virtual meetings via Zoom with a number of the Egyptian community members in several African countries including Lesotho, Nigeria, Namibia, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Zimbabwe, said a statement of the Ministry of Emigration on Monday.

During the meeting, Makram listened to the proposals of the Egyptian expats on promoting tourism and aviation with Africa, boosting trade exchange and investments in addition to increasing exports especially of medicines, food products, crops and furniture and cooperation in the fields of education and electricity.

The minister asserted the importance of cooperating with the Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church to enhance Egypt's African bonds and overcome any hindrances facing the Egyptian expat community in the continent and meet their needs.

Meanwhile, Bishop Joseph welcomed cooperation with the ministry in promoting the initiative especially in light of Egypt's major diplomatic moves in Africa under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X