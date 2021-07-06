Nigeria: Why I Released Talk - Nigeria's Rising Star Mikel King

Nigerian singer Mikel King (MK) has finally released his highly anticipated debut single titled "TALK."

Speaking with Vanguard, Mikel King revealed why he chose to drop "Talk" among many other projects in his cabinet.

He said: "I have loads of songs recorded already but Talk is more important to me for certain reasons.

"Talk was a song I composed during my downtime when my life had no bearings and I was deprived of love by my society. I was highly underrated. Everything I had was small. My pocket was small, my stature was small and everyone looked down on me except my family and few friends.

"So, when my story changed, I told myself I must do this for the downtrodden. So Talk is for people who have been told they are not entitled to love because they are still in the "process" of getting "there."

"The world is now centered on money and social media values but am saying to my fans who I call King FC that you will get there, no matter what, stay true to yourself, and don't get bullied or threatened. Keep working and God who did it for me, who do it for you"

So what are your plans for the year 2021?

My plan is to make Talk a global song with the help of my Kings and Queens under the umbrella of King FC. But the plan is even bigger. I want 25% of the money made from streaming platforms to go to unemployed youths, people with special abilities, orphanage homes, and others who need support in our society. We can no longer wait for the government to do it all and that's why everyone must give what they have to support the people of Nigeria.

Very soon, I will also announce my show which will be strictly for people with disabilities in Nigeria. But I won't say much about that for now.

So guys, let's do this. Support and stream Talk by Mikel King on all digital stores. Let's make Nigeria great together.

What has been the reactions of Nigerians to TALK?

It has been amazing. I'm only on Facebook, for now, so just check my page and see loads of reactions from King FC and Nigerians from all works of life. I feel blessed. The numbers on the streaming platforms are also going high every day. So, I will like to say Thank you, King FC. I'm so blessed to have you and to everyone who wants to join the family, you are very welcome. Feel free to message me on Facebook @Mikel King and you can also follow my page @MikelKingFC.

TALK is also now well-received on radio stations which include Rainbow FM, Faaji FM, and Top Radio. So, I feel blessed.

TALK by MIKEL KING

The song "Talk" by Mikel King was released on the 1st of July, 2021.

The song is on Boomplay, Spotify, Apple and other digital platforms.

Let's Go King FC