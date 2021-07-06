Egypt: Oil Min., Apache Chairman Discuss Expanding Activities in Egypt

5 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Petroleum Minister Tarek el Mulla Monday discussed with Board Chairman of Apache Corporation John Christmann plans of action during the coming period in light of the company's desire to expand activities in Egypt.

In statements on Monday, Mulla asserted that Apache's interest to expand its activities in the field of research, exploration and production indicates that the West Desert still has promising oil potentials especially in light of advanced technologies used in the processes.

Mulla said that Egypt is committed to implementing goals of international initiatives meant to protect the environment and decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

The Ministry of Petroleum pays great attention to applying environmental conditions, as well as occupational health and safety measures, in all aspects of petroleum work, he said.

The minister pointed out to implementing training programs for human cadres working in the field of occupational health and safety as part of a project to upgrade the petroleum sector.

Meanwhile, Christmann said that the company plans to pump more investments during the coming period to intensify exploration activities and work on increasing production.

Christmann lauded efforts exerted by the ministry to protect the environment and abide by the environmental conditions.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X