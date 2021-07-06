Egypt: Oil Min., Apache Chairman Discuss Expanding Activities in Egypt

Petroleum Minister Tarek el Mulla Monday discussed with Board Chairman of Apache Corporation John Christmann plans of action during the coming period in light of the company's desire to expand activities in Egypt.

In statements on Monday, Mulla asserted that Apache's interest to expand its activities in the field of research, exploration and production indicates that the West Desert still has promising oil potentials especially in light of advanced technologies used in the processes.

Mulla said that Egypt is committed to implementing goals of international initiatives meant to protect the environment and decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

The Ministry of Petroleum pays great attention to applying environmental conditions, as well as occupational health and safety measures, in all aspects of petroleum work, he said.

The minister pointed out to implementing training programs for human cadres working in the field of occupational health and safety as part of a project to upgrade the petroleum sector.

Meanwhile, Christmann said that the company plans to pump more investments during the coming period to intensify exploration activities and work on increasing production.

Christmann lauded efforts exerted by the ministry to protect the environment and abide by the environmental conditions.