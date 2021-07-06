Egypt, Iraq Agree On Plan to Boost Industrial Cooperation

Egypt and Iraq have agreed to implement a comprehensive plan to boost industrial cooperation between them.

Nevine Gamae, the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry, said Sunday the plan would contribute to the renovation of Iraqi factories and help share Egypt's advanced technologies with Iraq.

The agreement was reached during expanded talks between Gamae and her Iraqi counterpart Manhal Aziz al Khabbaz in the Iraqi capital earlier Sunday.

A statement by the Trade and Industry Ministry here said that the meeting also focused on means by which Iraq could benefit from Egypt's industrial know-how through enhanced cooperation between the private sectors in both countries.

The meeting also took up opportunities of joint industrial investment, especially where the establishment and management of industrial cities is concerned.

Gamae said Egypt wants for Iraq to restore its pivotal role at the regional and international levels. She told Khabbaz that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's historic visit to Iraq last week heralded the launch of a new phase at the level of bilateral ties in all fields.

Khabbaz called for holding an expanded meeting of Arab ministers of industry under the umbrella of the Arab League to coordinate visions with the aim to achieve industrial integration among all Arab countries, especially in light of the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.