Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Anani has reviewed the efforts exerted to promote yacht tourism in Egypt.

The minister on Sunday had a meeting with his deputies and advisers to discuss how to remove any obstacles that hinder the promotion of yacht tourism.

The move comes under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli to draw up a strategic plan to develop yacht tourism including providing infrastructure to manufacture boats and logistics.