Egypt: Awqaf Minister Says Egypt, S. Arabia Stand Up to Extremism

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa said that Egypt and Saudi Arabia stand up together in the face of extremism and terrorism.

The two countries also act to promote the moderate teachings and tolerance of Islam, Gomaa said in statements upon arriving at Cairo airport from a four-day visit to Saudi Arabia Sunday night.

Riyadh is serious about confronting extremist ideologies, and its political and religious leadership is keen on promoting moderate Islam, the minister said.

Gomaa said he and his Saudi counterpart Dr Abdel Latif al Sheikh will work together to uproot extremism.

Dr al Sheikh was brave enough to stand up to the Brotherhood ideologies, Gomaa praised, stressing the need to unify efforts to fight extremist groups which constitute a threat to both religion and nations.