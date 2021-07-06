Egypt's Embassy in Canada Holds Event On Cultural Diplomacy

Egypt's embassy in Canada has organized a symposium for Egyptian thinker and writer Ahmed El Meslemany on cultural diplomacy and the national roles played by communities abroad.

The event coincides with the launch of the month of Egyptian heritage in Ontario, one of the largest Canadian provinces.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that El Meslemany shed light on an integrated vision on the roles of the Egyptian communities and how they can contribute to support Egypt's image abroad.

He also called for launching an Egyptian intellectual campaign to convey Egypt's civilization and ethical contributions to the world.

Egypt's ambassador to Canada Ahmed Abu Zeid lauded the organization of this event, which helps in communicating with Egyptian community in Canada and share visions and thoughts on the national role of communities abroad.

The event was also attended by a host of diplomats and key members and officials of the Egyptian embassy in Canada.