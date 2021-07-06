Egypt: PM Tours Grand Egyptian Museum

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli asserted that the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is one of the huge projects implemented by the State this period.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi gave clear directives to the government to finish this project and all others related to renovating archeological and historical sites nationwide, he said during a tour of the museum to follow up progress in the implementation of the project and the latest developments as regards developing the site's surrounding area.

Madbouli was accompanied by Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled el Anani, Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar and Giza Governor Ahmed Rashed.

He made a tour of the museum and inspected a number of artifacts that were transferred to it.

He lauded efforts exerted to restore the glamour of the Egyptian monuments.

He gave directives to expand in planting palm trees and trees around the outer fence of the museum.

Anani apprised Madbouli of the latest developments in the museum project particularly as far as archeological and architectural work is concerned.