Tunis/Tunisia — Three people died of the coronavirus in Sfax during the last 24 hours, while 66 infection cases were reported from 315 tests.

The case tally in the region reached roughly 39,000, including 36,000 recoveries and 1,238 fatalities, according to the latest statistics by the local health directorate.

There are currently 250 patients admitted to hospitals in the region, including 32 in intensive care and 40 in private clinics.