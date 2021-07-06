Tunisia: Covid-19 - Full Lockdown Decreed Across Kasserine

Tunis/Tunisia — The Committee for the Fight against Natural Disasters in Kasserine decided to impose full lockdown across the governorate from July 5 to 11, as the health situation in the region has worsened because of the COVID-19.

In a statement released, Monday, the committee said the provisions of the full lockdown do not apply to institutions, administrations, and facilities in connection with national examinations and the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.

People and facilities in charge of providing basic services including food and medicines are exempted from the lockdown provisions.

A 9-day full lockdown has been imposed since last Saturday in the delegations of North Kasserine, South Kasserine, Ezzouhour and Hassi El Frid as there has been a surge in the number of positive cases, with an average of 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.