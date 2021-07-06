Tunisia: Covid-19 - Taboubi Calls On Us.S.Unions to Urge Federal Government to Speed up Dispatch of Medical Supplies

5 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Nouredine Taboubi called on US labour unions to urge the federal government to speed up the dispatch of medical supplies and vaccine doses, in sufficient quantities, to Tunisia and other African countries, which are seeing a health crisis caused by COVID-19.

In a letter sent Monday to President of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) Richard Trumka, Taboubi said Tunisia is experiencing an unprecedented health crisis like all countries in the world, due to the spread of the COVID-19. It has limited resources in medical supplies and vaccines and suffers as well of political and social crisis.

The UGTT Secretary General added in this letter, a copy of which was received by TAP, that this request is part of trade union solidarity which is a common principle to all labour unions and also the ability of American unions to exercise pressure on the federal government.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X