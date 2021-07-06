Tunisia: Covid-19 - Taboubi Calls On Us.S.Unions to Urge Federal Government to Speed up Dispatch of Medical Supplies

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Nouredine Taboubi called on US labour unions to urge the federal government to speed up the dispatch of medical supplies and vaccine doses, in sufficient quantities, to Tunisia and other African countries, which are seeing a health crisis caused by COVID-19.

In a letter sent Monday to President of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) Richard Trumka, Taboubi said Tunisia is experiencing an unprecedented health crisis like all countries in the world, due to the spread of the COVID-19. It has limited resources in medical supplies and vaccines and suffers as well of political and social crisis.

The UGTT Secretary General added in this letter, a copy of which was received by TAP, that this request is part of trade union solidarity which is a common principle to all labour unions and also the ability of American unions to exercise pressure on the federal government.