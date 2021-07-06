Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Thirty-nine patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Northern Red Sea, Southern, Southern Red Sea and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, twenty-two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Ghinda (4), and Massawa (2); Northern Red Sea Region. Five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Dekemhare (3), Mendefera (1), and Adi-Keih (1); Southern Region. Five patients are from Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, ninety patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (43), Southern (29) and Gash Barka (18) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 5,808 while the number of deaths stands at 25.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,127.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

05 July 2021