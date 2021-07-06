Tunisia: PM Resumes Duties After Recovering From Covid-19

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, on Monday afternoon, resumed duties at the Kasbah, after observing a 10 day-quarantine in the wake of his infection with the coronavirus last June 25.

Mechichi has tested negative for the virus, which allows him to resume his duties at the office, the Prime Ministry said in a statement.

The Prime Ministry, on June 25, announced that PM Mechichi had contracted the coronavirus, which compelled him to continue work remotely, in compliance with health measures and protocols.