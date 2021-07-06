Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records One Death, 50 New Cases Monday

6 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

The disease centre said the 50 new cases were reported in four states and the FCT.

One person died from coronavirus complications on Monday in Nigeria as the country recorded 50 new cases of the virus.

The fatality recorded has raised the country's fatality toll to 2,122 while the new cases jerked up the total infections in the country to 167,909.

The disease centre said the 50 new cases were reported in four states and the<a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Capital_Territory,_Nigeria"> Federal Capital Territory</a>.

Meanwhile, for the umpteenth time, Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, reported the highest figure of 31 out the the Monday's 50 new cases.

More than 450 people have also died of the disease in the city since the pandemic spread to the country in 2020.

Apart from the FCT which reported four of the new cases, Yobe, Ogun and Rivers reported 11, three and one cases, respectively.

About 164,400 patients have recovered after treatment across the country while a total of 1,356 cases are active in the country.

Nigeria has tested more than 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.

More than 3.2 million persons have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.

