Nigeria: Gombe Approves Salary Increment for District, Village Heads

Segun Awofadeji

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved salary increment for all district and village heads in the state.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Gombe yesterday.

He said: "The increment is because of the pivotal role traditional leaders played in their domains as well as the fulfillment of the pledge made by the governor to them during his campaigns.

"The increment takes effect from June, 2021. 165 district heads and 602 village heads will benefit from the increment The district heads, who were placed on GL 6, will move to GL 12, while the village heads, who were placed on GL 3, would move to GL 8."

The commissioner added that: "There is a monthly impress of N15, 000 for all the district heads."

On the issue of houses for the traditional leaders, Dasuki said consultants had been sent to assess the situation and report back to the government on what was required to renovate their houses.

He enjoined the traditional leaders to continue to play their roles in ensuring security in their communities by being vigilant to observe any attempt to breach peace in their domains.

Responding on behalf of the traditional leaders, the senior District Head of Gombe, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abubakar, thanked the governor for the gesture, adding that it had been long since they had such gesture.