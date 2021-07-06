Nigeria: Ibom Air Commences Flights to Port Harcourt

6 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Okon Bassey

The Akwa Ibom State-owned airline, Ibom Air, has commenced scheduled daily flights to Port-Harcourt from Lagos and Abuja.

A statement issued by the Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, Mr. George Uriesi, said the scheduled flights commenced from July 5, 2021.

The statement said the launch of the Port-Harcourt flights from Lagos and Abuja is part of their ongoing expansion programme.

Port Harcourt route would bring to six the total number of destinations covered in the country in addition to Uyo, Lagos, Abuja, Calabar and Enugu.

"Our aim is to be able to offer our promise of schedule reliability, on-time departures, and excellent service to a wider pool of domestic travelers across the country.

"We want to take this opportunity to assure our passengers that safety and customer satisfaction will remain at the centre of Ibom Air's operations, and we will continue to work hard to meet and exceed your expectations so that you continue to see us as your airline of first choice," the statement noted.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X