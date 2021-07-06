Nigeria: FG to Empower Over 100, 000 Rice Farmers in Adamawa

6 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Daji Sani

The federal government has promised to empower over 100, 000 rice farmers in Adamawa State for this year wet season farming.

The state Coordinator of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Hon. Wafarniyi Theman, made this known last weekend in Yola, the state capital.

Theman, shortly after receiving an award from the rice farmers in Yola South Local Government Areas, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for creating the Anchor Borrowers programmes, which aimed at empowering farmers with soft loans, seedlings, and farming implements to improve food productions in order to attain food security in the country.

According to him, "It's all about rice farming in Nigeria for food security and employment generation. I'm so happy that I've met a multitude of real farmers in Adamawa State, particularly in Yola South, and we desire that we meet the real farmers that the federal government, through the anchor borrower programme, is intending to empower as many Nigerians as possible.

"RIFAN and commodity association have been on this project, and we give glory to God that the government of President Buhari has come up with this anchor borrower programme."

Wafarniyi, who doubles as the state secretary of the caretaker executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said over 100,000 rice farmers in the state would benefit under the Anchor Borrower program this year.

He, however, warned that only real rice farmers who go to the farm will be attended to.

"If this target is achieved and fully utilised, Adamawa State will regain its place as one of the leading rice-producing states in the country," the coordinator said.

Read the original article on This Day.

