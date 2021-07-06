Nigeria: Adp Chieftain, Former SSG Defect to APC in Niger

6 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Laleye Dipo

The ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State were at last weekend blossomed when two prominent political figures-one of them, the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Alhaji Isah Kawu, defected to the party.

A former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) during the administration of Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu, Professor Mohammed Yahaya Kuta, also defected to the APC in the state at the weekend.

They are among "several others who joined the APC at a special stakeholders meeting" held at the Government House in Minna last Saturday.

A report from the meeting did not disclose the reasons why the duo and others defected to the APC, but explained that "it is a good omen for the party in the state."

Kawu, who was also the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, was reputed for being a grassroots politician, while Kuta, a Professor of Agricultural and Development Communication at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, and also served at different times as Commissioner for Agriculture and Information in Niger State.

However, effort to get the duo for confirmation of the report was abortive.

Meanwhile, the APC has zoned the governorship of the state to the Niger South senatorial zone, where both Professor Kuta and Kawu come from.

The decision was taken at the special stakeholders' meeting held last Saturday where the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello; his Deputy, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Ketso, members of the state and national assemblies and party executives were in attendance.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X