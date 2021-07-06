South Africa: Nkandla Gathering Amounts to a Bonanza of Criminality - Arrests Must Follow

6 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

You need most of the fingers on both hands to count the laws broken as a result of former president Jacob Zuma's grandstanding at Nkandla. But police could be wise not to act just yet -- as long as when they do, they target those most responsible.

"I believe in the rule of law," former president Jacob Zuma told his supporters outside Nkandla on Sunday.

It was a particularly odd claim to make, given that the entire gathering outside his homestead was a flagrant violation of the Disaster Management Act. Yet at no point in his address did Zuma dissuade the public from coming together in their numbers in his name.

Indeed, he tacitly encouraged it, with the line: "I call on all my supporters to use peaceful means to protest against this injustice."

The reality is: if police are serious about bringing charges against the organisers of and participants in the weekend's demonstrations at Nkandla, they will be busy for quite some time. By Daily Maverick's count, at least eight criminal offences were racked up.

Violation of section 21 (1) of the amended Disaster Management regulations as of 27 June 2021:

"All gatherings are...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

