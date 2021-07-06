Rwanda: Cyclist Moise Mugisha in Good Shape Ahead of Olympic Games

5 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Team Rwanda rider Moise Mugisha is feeling positive as he continues preparations ahead of this year's Olympic Games scheduled from July 23 to August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Mugisha alongside other athletes are pitching camp at Golden Tulip Hotel, Nyamata

"I know the Olympic Games is not an easy championship but I am confident that I will finish in a better position," Mugisha noted.

The athletes are scheduled to fly to Hachimantai City, Japan, on Monday, July 5, where they will continue their training before entering the Olympic Village on July 19, where they will spend the rest of the stay during the Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, three teams from athletics, cycling, and swimming were the first to report to the residential camp at Golden Tulip Hotel, Nyamata.

A total of nine Rwandan athletes including three runners, four cyclists and two swimmers have so far been confirmed by Rwanda National Olympic Committee (RNOSC) to participate in the much-anticipated Olympics.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X