Rwanda: Kwibohora27 - Inside Rwf26 Billion Kinigi IDP Model Village

The government on Sunday, July 4, inaugurated the Rwf26.6 billion Kinigi IDP Model Village, in Musanze District, that was constructed by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) as part of its mission of contributing to the development of the country.

Its inauguration was part of the national festivities to mark the twenty-seventh anniversary of Liberation - Kwibohora27, an important milestone in the country's history.

RDF Spokesperson, Col Ronald Rwivanga, told The New Times that other government institutions also took part in "the collective effort" done every year.

Every year, the RDF partners with various other government institutions in socio-economic development projects including building houses for survivors of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, building medical facilities, constructing and repairing bridges, as well as upgrading existing IDPs, countrywide.

The Kinigi model village consists of a block of apartments that will accommodate 144 families, early childhood development and family centre (ECD-F) Kampanga, Kinigi Health Centre and several other welfare facilities that include cowsheds for more than 100 cows and poultry cages that can hold up to 8,000 chicken for the residents. It also has forage storerooms. The welfare facilities cost up to Rwf1.87 billion.

The beautiful apartments which all cost Rwf8 billion have two and three-bedroom houses, each with a TV, radio, smartphone, LPG system and furniture. Each housing unit has a living room, kitchen, a bathroom and a washing room.

The Rwf1.6 billion health centre has, among others, outpatient services including laboratory, minor surgery, a pharmacy and health education. It has wards that can host 26 patients, a maternity section and titulaire house.

Never seen a government as good as this

Sifora Nyirakariburwa, a 69-year-old lady who is moving into a three-bedroomed new home with her husband, told The New Times that she had no words to express her gratitude to the government, and especially President Paul Kagame, for making this Liberation Day gift happen.

She said: "In my entire life, I have never seen a government as good as this. I don't know how we can ever thank the President other than wishing and praying for God to always protect him."

"This is just unbelievable. I have no words. I only wish you had visited us in our former home and compared, with your own eyes. This is wonderful."

Her husband, Aciel Katarya, also 69, said: "This is liberation, again. For us, life in Kinigi has been a tough experience, until now when you consider our new house with TV, radio, food, and so much more including the good roads, and even cows."

"There are water storage tanks which we didn't have in our previous home where taps would dry for a long time. This place used to be a bad village but it is now a city. Our hygiene and welfare is much better now. We came in to find rooms furnished with beds, mattresses and all."

Solange Nyirakaderi, 42, a mother of five, will move into her three-bedroomed house on Monday. She said her kids are so excited.

Nyirakaderi said: "It is a very good house; well-equipped and we are so happy to have it. We lived in a wood house over there in Nyejuru village. Our new house has gas, cement floor, and water yet we used to fetch water from a tap in the village at a cost of Rwf20 francs a jerrican."

The kids were so excited to see our new home. They can't wait to move in. We didn't have a TV but we now have one, and an extra phone too, and it is a smart phone."

Minister of Defence Maj Gen Albert Murasira and Minister of Local Government Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi were at the inauguration.

Murasira told the beneficiaries that the liberation struggle continues with efforts for every citizen, in cooperation with the government, to advance themselves

Murasira said: "We must now endeavour to protect and sustain these achievements."

Inside the model village, Groupe Scolaire Kampanga has 33 revamped classrooms, 11 newly constructed classrooms, while the ECD section which can host 200 children has six new classrooms, an office, a kids sleeping room, and a kitchen with gas and cooking stoves. Everything here cost around Rwf3.4 billion. There is a well set administration block and two staff rooms, smart classrooms and a laboratory block, among others. There is also space for sports including basketball, volleyball and football playgrounds.

The village also has a water supply system, access roads, electricity, and many trees planted in the entire compound, among others.

In and outside the model village, roads and bridges were also constructed to ease movement of people and goods.

Minister Gatabazi later told reporters that: "The houses belong to the people they were given to. They will be given their titles. These are not properties they should sell. That would be a bad culture.

"And, it is a family home...when the kids grow up, the house belongs to the parents and the kids must move out and find their own."

Gatabazi explained that a permanent employee will remain on ground to regularly inspect and advise residents on issues including hygiene and maintenance.

Giving a general assessment of the entire year's activities, Col Rwivanga said: "Time and cost of construction significantly reduced as we used Rwf61.8 billion in all construction activities, including building the model village, houses for genocide survivors and disabled ex combatants, roads, bridges, schools, and hospitals, among others, compared to an estimated market cost of Rwf67.98 billion."

"It all took 12 months unlike the conventional period of 36 months, meaning we saved 24 months of time too."

Since 2016, 82 such model villages including the one in Rweru, in Bugesera District, that is home to 300 families, Kazirankara-Nyundo in Nyabihu and Gakenke Districts that house 108 families and Horezo-Kanyenyeri in Muhanga and Ngororero Districts that house 136 families.

The Karama model village in Nyarugegenge District is home to 240 families while the Gishuro IDP inaugurated in Nyagatare District in 2020 is home to 64 families.

Minister of Defence Albert Murasira and Gatabazi, Minister of Local Government flanked with senior officers to tour at Kinigi IDP Model Village during the inauguration in Musanze District on July 4, 2021.

Officials tour in a smart classroom at the Rwf26,6 billion Kinigi IDP Model Village during the inauguration in Musanze District on July 4.