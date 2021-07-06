Rwanda: Sports Ministry Flags Off Team Rwanda to Olympic Games

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Didier Shema-Maboko on Monday, July 5 flagged off the Rwandan delegation to this year's Olympic Games, which will be held in Tokyo Japan from July 23 to August 8.

The ceremony was also attended by officials of Rwanda National Olympic and Sports committee (RNOSC) and technical staff of teams.

At the 17-day Olympic Games, Rwanda will field representatives in three disciplines: athletics, swimming and cycling.

Shema-Maboko wished the athletes good luck and encouraged them to work collectively as a team and make Rwanda proud in Tokyo.

"Children of Rwanda, we wish you safety in the battle you have gone to. You have gone to showcase Rwanda as you compete with other nations. Compete heroically, we wish you success as you make your motherland proud," Shema-Maboko said.

He added, "You have gone in difficult times, protect yourselves, don't stop practising preventive measures against Covid-19. Come back in peace".

The Rwandan delegation departs for Japan on Monday night aboard a Qatar Airlines flight.

Full Rwanda Team

Cycling: Moise Mugisha

Athletics: Marthe Yankurije and John Hakizimana

Swimming: Eloi Maniraguha and Alphonsine Agahozo