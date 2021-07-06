Rwanda: Despite Spike in Covid-19 Cases, Hospitals Not Overwhelmed

It's been almost a month since Rwanda started to experience a rapid spike in Covid-19 cases following several months of easing new infections.

This recently prompted the government to take tougher measures to contain the virus spread after a rise in new in nearly every district.

Julien Niyingabira, the Head of Rwanda Health Communications Centre (RHC), warned that once tested positive for Covid-19, it is your responsibility to protect those in your household and the community as well.

Officials pose behind the three THOR UVC robots donated by the United Nations Development Programme to Rwanda at Nyarugenge District Hospital earlier this year. The hospital is the country's leading facility to treat Covid-19 patients. Photo: Dan Nsengiyumva.

"We are at a time where people should no longer wait for the government to be on their tail to remind them to be cautious, everyone should self-monitor, adhering to prevention measures."

Rwanda has two Covid-19 treatment facilities, Nyarugenge and Kanyinya treatment centres in Kicukiro and Nyarugenge districts respectively, in addition to isolation rooms in all 42 district hospitals and 508 health centres.

This treatment centres have 500 beds capacity among which 180 beds are of Intensive Care Unit (ICU), equipped with oxygen ventilators.

By the end of June, the treatment centres recorded more than 120 hospitalised patients while, according to the most recent information from Rwanda Biomedical Centre, which shows that 61 patients are in critical conditions.

According to Niyingabira, these facilities are not overwhelmed but the target is not to fill them as he continues to urge the public to be active participants in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

"As the bigger number of those who tested positive are under home-based care, they are encouraged to seek intervention in case of severances, from a rapid response team, which determines whether they will be admitted or provided with further assistance," he added.

Nyarugenge District Hospital announced a telephone line on which the public can obtain information related to patients admitted into the treatment centre.

Covid-19 medical services that are offered in these centres are charged like in any other public health facility, based on patients' medical insurance, the announcement entailed.