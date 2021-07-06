South Africa: Defenders of Jacob Zuma's Last Stand - Strong Devotion, Deep Emotion, Mostly From KZN

analysis

The nature and strength of Jacob Zuma's support could determine if there will be any dangerous confrontations as part of the end-game in the process started by Zuma's refusal to testify at the Zondo Commission.

As the situation in and around Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal continues to evolve fast, it is difficult to assess the full extent of the support that former president and convicted criminal Jacob Zuma enjoys. There are many aspects to it, and it is possible that some people who support him may well change their attitude, and either intensify or weaken their support.

The nature of this support and its strength could be crucial to the final outcome of this process. It may also determine if there will be any dangerous confrontations as part of the end-game in the process started by Zuma's refusal to testify at the Zondo Commission.

Because of the nature of our politics, and the fact that there are so many role-players and constituencies, it can be difficult to accurately assess how much support Zuma has, past the angry mobs and drunken "vets" looking for some action.

To attempt to understand the issue better, a series of considerations may help.

There is the...