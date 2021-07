Africa: Egypt Announces Squad for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Egypt U-23 coach Shawky Gharib revealed his final 22-man squad that will take place in the 2020 Olympic Games, which will kick off in Tokyo in a fortnight.

After being linked for a long time with a possible recall, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was left out of the squad as his English Premier League side refused to release him for the global multisport event. It was a similar case of Turkish giants Galatasaray forward Mostafa Mohamed who missed the squad for the same reason.

Gharib gave call to three over-age players, namely Al Ahly skipper goalkeeper Mohamed El Shennawy, Zamalek defender Mahmoud Hamdy "El Wensh" and Saudi based defender Ahmed Hegazy, who will be the team's captain in Tokyo.

Egypt were drawn in Group C besides Spain, Argentina and Australia. They will start the campaign against Spain in Sapporo on July 22nd, before facing Argentina at the same venue three days later, and concluding the group stage against Australia in Miyagi on July 28th.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al-Ahly), Mohamed Sobhi (Al-Ittihad), Mahmoud Gad (Enppi)

Defenders: Ahmed Hegazy (Al-Ittihad - Saudi Arabia), Mahmoud Hamdi "Al Wensh" (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdel Salam (Zamalek), Osama Galal (Pyramids), Ahmed Ramadan "Beckham" (Al-Ahly), Karim Al-Iraqi (Al-Masry), Karim Fouad (ENPPI), Ahmed Aboul Fotouh (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Akram Tawfiq (Al-Ahly), Ammar Hamdi (Al-Ittihad), Nasser Maher (Al-Ahly), Imam Ashour (Zamalek)

Forwards: Ramadan Sobhi (Pyramids), Ibrahim Adel (Pyramids), Abdel Rahman Magdy (Ismaili), Taher Mohamed Taher (Al-Ahly), Salah Mohsen (Al-Ahly), Nasser Mansi (Tala'a El-Geish), Ahmed Yasser Rayan (Ceramica Cleopatra)