Africa: Letshego Launches Digital Platform to Celebrate the Spirit of Africa

Letshego Group, a leading retail finance organisation in Africa, launched its 'LetsGo digital' campaign through its digital financial technology platform. This, according to the company, is an enabler to deepen financial inclusion across African. From spoken word poetry to dance, our myriad of cultures and languages, cuisines and passions, we are Africans building a better Africa and such is Letshego's expressive view on Africa.

Letshego Group has its footprint in 11 African markets with a-22-year history of improving lives through inclusive financial solutions in Africa.

According to the Group, Letshego has chosen two budding markets, Nigeria and Botswana, as the first two countries in which the 'LetsGo digital' will be rolled out. Through LetsGo, Nigerians have the power to be and the power to do, beginning with Government employees and civil servants under the brand's established deduction from source model.

Through the LetsGo App (Android launched, iOS to follow), Letshego customers have access to simple financial beyond banking services on the go, to enhance their lifestyles.

Andrew Fening Okai, Letshego's Group Chief Executive said, "Having just celebrated Africa Day, and as we navigate through a global pandemic, there is no better time for us to encourage our fellow citizens of Africa to work together in overcoming our challenges, and Rise Up! Letshego remains committed to improving lives by extending access to appropriate financial solutions, progressing towards our ambition to be a world class retail financial organisation. Digital is no longer a revolution; digital is life!"

This narrative and the richness of the Group's regional footprint in Africa are expertly narrated in the proudly African television campaign that kicked off on Nigeria TV screens on 24 June 2021.

The campaign is the work of renowned Nigerian music video director, Sesan Ogunro, who brings dynamism, boldness and creativity to his work and runs a multi-award winning video production company based in Lagos, Nigeria, serving all of Africa.

The campaign also includes representation from creatives across each of Letshego's markets, to immortalise key iconic scenes and elements of Africa's landscape.

LetsGo solutions enable Letshego customers to achieve their aspirations, empowering a progressive generation of cultural change in this new normal. With simple digital financial and beyond banking solutions that are tailored to support life goals and help improve the lives of our customers, bringing tangible spin-off benefits for our local communities, Letshego remains resolute in changing the landscape of inclusive financial services in Africa.

LetsGo gives customers Digital Power through an omni-channel digital experience with Letshego continuing its journey in evolving its LetsGo platform and products to further catalyse its Strategic Transformation.

Initially the LetsGo platform - accessible via mobile phone and web - will unlock digital access to account information, loans and top-ups for existing and new deduction at source customers in Botswana and Nigeria. The Group's remaining 9 markets will enjoy the same digital platform benefits by the end of this year. With the brand's phased rollout of increasing depth in capability, access and products, 'LetsGo' is set to catapult Letshego towards its vision to become a world-class retail financial institution, improving the lives of customers across sub-Saharan Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tolu Opayinka, Letshego Nigeria CEO added, "We continue to expand our reach by diversifying our product offering, enhancing access via our digital platforms and leveraging strategic partnerships. These value-adding efforts will help us to improve customers' access to our services, provide the much-needed financial support for our customers and support our financial inclusion imperative.

"As we build on this further, soon all Nigerians, and Letshego customers across the breadth of Africa footprint, will also have this digital power, indeed with growing and expanding capabilities to enjoy in the palms of their hands. Our success will be measured by our ability to improve lives through our customer experience and our investments in our people, digital technologies, processes and access channels, ultimately underpinning our purpose to Improve Lives for our customers and communities," he said.