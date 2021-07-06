Egypt: Sisi Provides Needed Support to Manufacture Covid Vaccines - President's Adviser

6 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has provided all required support and necessary equipment to localize the manufacture of coronavirus vaccines, president's adviser for health affairs Mohamed Awad Tag Eddin said.

Speaking to Sada Al Balad TV channel, the adviser reiterated on Monday 5/7/2021 that Egypt has overcome the third wave of coronavirus and the numbers of Covid-19 cases are going down.

He stressed that Delta variant is not spread in Egypt, noting that the production of coronavirus vaccine has come into effect in Egypt, where integrated steps have been taken to secure treatment for rare diseases.

The adviser pointed out that more than 4 million Egyptians received Covid-19 vaccines without suffering side effects so far.

He asserted that precautionary measures should remain in place through sticking to social distancing and wearing face masks to contain the pandemic.

