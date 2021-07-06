Egypt: Irrigation Minister Receives Official Letter From Ethiopian Counterpart On GERD's Second Filling

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati has received an official letter from his Ethiopian counterpart that Ethiopia has begun filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)'s reservoir for the second year.

The minister of water resources and irrigation has sent an official letter to the Ethiopian minister informing him of Egypt's categorical rejection of this unilateral measure, which is considered a clear and serious breach of the Declaration of Principles, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said in a press statement on Monday 5/7/2021.

It is also a violation of international laws and norms that govern projects built on shared basins of international rivers, including the Nile River, the statement said, noting that the exploitation of the Nile resources is regulated by agreements and charters that obligate Ethiopia to respect Egypt's water rights and interests, and prevent causing harm to them.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry has also sent the irrigation minister's letter to the Ethiopian minister to the president of the United Nations Security Council in order to brief the council, which is due to hold a session on the GERD issue on Thursday, on this serious development that once again reveals Ethiopia's bad intention and insistence on taking unilateral measures to impose a fait accompli, as well as filling and operating the Renaissance Dam without reaching an agreement that takes into account the interests of the three countries (Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia) and mitigates the damage caused by the dam to the two downstream countries.

This will increase the state of crisis and tension in the region, and lead to creating a situation that threatens security and peace at the regional and international levels, the statement noted.