Egypt: Mashat Announces Details of Oda-SDG Interactive Map

6 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

As all countries around the world embark on a decade of action until 2030 to achieve the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat announced on Monday5/7/2021 details of mapping the allocation of the Official Development Assistance (ODA) to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which is the second pillar of economic diplomacy.

The ODA-SDG interactive map, available on the Ministry's website, includes the current portfolio of development cooperation that comprises 377 projects worth 25.6 billion dollars.

These projects are being prioritized according to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), she said.

Mashat said the map consolidates the State's ability to secure its development needs and put into effect its 2030 vision that runs in line with the UN sustainable development goals.

According to the ODA-SDG map, clean energy takes the lion share of ODA with 5.9-billion-dollar funding that accounts for 23.2% of the current portfolio of the International Cooperation Ministry, to be followed by industry and innovation with 5.7-billion-dollar funding then clean water and sanitation with 4.9-billion-dollar funding.

The map aims to enable policy decision makers, researchers, academicians and others interested in human development to easily track Egypt's SDGs performance via innovative visualizations and data-driven stories.

Through an interactive map of Egypt, the website allows the user to track the progress and projects being implemented for each SDG goal; exploring each SDG individually to see the number of projects being implemented to achieve the targets of the goal.

