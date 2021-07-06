Egypt: OIC's Women Development Organization Meeting Kicks Off

The second extraordinary session of the ministerial council of the Organization for the Development of Women, affiliated to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was launched in Cairo on Monday 5/7/2021.

A galaxy of ministers, female ministers and heads of delegations attended the four-day session.

Activities started with a meeting of senior officials of the organization's member states.

The gathering is being held for the first time in Egypt in the history of the country.

The OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs Tarig Ali Bakheet thanked Egypt for playing host to this important meeting and praised President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's initiative for paying the least developed countries' annual contributions to the OIC-affiliated Women Development Organization (WDO).

He termed the initiative as "distinguished," given the fact that it reiterates Egypt's commitment to empowering women in the Islamic world.

The Organization for Women's Development is a specialized organization affiliated with the OIC and its headquarters is in Cairo.

The organization includes 15 Islamic countries so far, namely Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Djibouti, Egypt, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritania, Niger, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Palestine and UAE.

A large number of Islamic countries signed the statute of the organization.