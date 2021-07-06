Egypt: Petrojet Tank Roof Declared Guinness World Record

6 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Petrojet's crude oil storage tank in Ras Badran has officially entered the Guinness World Records ranking, the company said in a statement on Monday 5/7/2021.

The Egyptian company reported the floating roof tank was 110 meters in diameter. The tank can store 1.1 million barrels or 175,000 cubic meters.

Noting the achievement, Petrojet said the tank was the first of its kind and was "nothing short of amazing".

The 1,000-ton double deck floating roof, which is 110 meters in diameter, was lifted using 240 hydraulic jacks.

The tank is 21.83 meters high. The total size is 207,000 cubic meters while the total weight is 3,300 tons.

The company synchronized the jacks in order to ensure the smooth raising of the deck.

Petrojet completed the raising of the floating roof tank on June 10, Guiness World Records noted.

The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum contracted Petrojet to carry out the work and celebrated the achievement, describing the construction as unprecedented.

